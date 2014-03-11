ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spread trades fly as UST yields rise

SINGAPORE, March 11 (IFR) - Investors became active suddenly and focused their efforts today on spread products in the wake of an uptick in US Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury has risen 18bp in the past week, compressing spreads of Asian high-grade paper.

“Everything was getting lifted today,” said an investment-grade trader in Singapore.

CDS was especially active with China’s 5-year derivative closing the session at 90bp, 3bp tighter than yesterday and the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx Index also 3bp-4bp tighter, last quoted at 125bp. CNOOC 2023s were slightly tighter, quoted at 160bp over US Treasuries.

However, investment-grade bonds, quoted in price terms, were weaker with the Indonesia 2043s last quoted at 106.15, having been near 108.00 just a few weeks back.

Most of the interest was for high-quality paper, though, and one high-yield trader said that he had hardly seen any buyers for that segment.

Bonds of Chinese property developers were closing the day mostly unchanged but the trader said that sell interest was seen more often than buy interest.

