ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Spreads widen for new issues on more supply

SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - Spreads on a slew of bonds issued last week widened around 2bp in secondary trading today as the market expected more new supply to be sold this week.

The Asia IG iTraxx index widened by 1bp to 127bp/128bp today.

Four new deals were announced this morning from State Grid, CLP Power, Korea Land & Housing Financing Corp and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Company. China’s Country Garden Holdings also said this morning it has appointed banks for a new bond to refinance its outstanding 2017s.

CNOOC’s 2024s widened to a bid of 170bp over US Treasuries, from 165bp on Friday, after State Grid announced its three-tranche offering. CNOOC’s 2044s, which hovered around the reoffer spread of 150bp last week, also widened to a bid spread of 156bp.

State Grid is looking to raise up to USD3.5bn from the bond offering, nearly the same amount as CNOOC’s USD4bn jumbo sale last Wednesday, buyside sources said.

Woori Bank’s USD1bn Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds, which were badly hit after they broke for trading last week, stabilized at a mid-market quote of 220bp over US Treasuries, versus the reoffer spread of 207.5bp.

In the high yield space, the Chinese property sector inched down 75 cents to 1 point after Country Garden announced the mandate.

Country Garden’s longer-dated bonds slid around 75 cents today, with the 2021s indicated at 92/93 and 2023s at 91/92.

Investors also are slightly bearish on the sector because of recent negative news on China property sales, said a bond trader.

In the first quarter this year, total contracted sales in China’s residential property market dropped 7.7% to CNY1.1trn compared to the same period last year, reversing the steady growth over last year.

“[There were] more sellers in the property sector today and [private banks] are not going in,” the trader noted.

While it was generally quiet on most trading desks today, traders expect heavy activity tomorrow after the four new deals break for trading.

