ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues mixed, China property HY names still weak
May 8, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues mixed, China property HY names still weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened today, but Chinese property high-yield names continued to underperform.

New issues posted a mixed performance. China Cinda’s new 5-year bonds widened 5bp, but its 10-year notes tightened the same level on debut as investors were drawn more towards the 10-year tranche. The 5-year piece priced to yield 250bp over US Treasuries and the 10-year priced to yield 310bp over UST.

The CNPC 5-year bonds tightened 5bp after pricing to yield 127.5bp over UST.

Chinese property high-yield credits continued to trade lower with Country Garden’s 2021s and 2023s seen at yields of around 9%, while the Evergrande 2018s traded around 88.50/89.50, a high yield trader said.

Other traders said they did not expect Country Garden to come to the market for a US dollar deal soon because of a drop in its bond prices. According to buyside sources, the company was looking to sell 5-year non-call 3 bonds at 8%-8.5% this week.

Even though high-yield property credits suffered, the high-grade ones traded unchanged. In fact China Resources Land priced a USD350m tap of its 2019 bonds at 275bp over UST today, tighter than the original deal in mid-February, which came at 290bp over UST.

Among sovereigns, Indonesia’s 2044 bonds were up 50-75 cents at 116.25-116.5. Pertamina’s bonds were also up a point.

Asia’s iTraxx IG index was at around 122bp, compared with yesterday’s close of around 124bp.

Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
