ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues perform, despite looming holiday

HONG KONG, Sep 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets digested a wave of new issues today even as trading was softer as the region prepared for the so-called Golden Week holidays in China.

China Longyuan Power’s USD500m 3-year bonds tightened as much as 6.5bp in the secondary markets after pricing overnight to yield 210bp over US Treasuries.

Pelindo III’s USD500m 4.875% bonds and Geely Auto’s new notes were trading near re-offer.

The weakest performer was Bank of Communications’ USD1.2bn 10 non-call 5 bond issued yesterday that a credit analyst said was too big for the market, especially as it was about to issue a euro deal the next day.

Those notes were seen around 6bp in the morning, but had settled around 290bp. The notes were priced to yield at 285bp over Treasuries.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was last cited at 91bp/95bp Thursday afternoon, tightening around 2bp from yesterday.

Primary issuance is likely to decelerate as China will be out for National Day from October 1.

frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com