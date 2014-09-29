FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Poor sentiment hits Indonesia and China credits
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 29, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Poor sentiment hits Indonesia and China credits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sep 29 (IFR) - Asian credits widened today due to weak sentiment attributable to a number of factors, including the intensifying Hong Kong protests, the worse-than-expected China industrial profits and Indonesia’s new law that ends direct regional elections.

Chinese and Indonesian bonds were worst hit with credit-protection costs rising 6bp and 11bp, respectively. Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx widened 3.5bp.

“It was a confluence of factors today that pushed the market wider, especially high-beta credits, like Indonesian bonds,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Indonesia’s long-end sovereign bonds dropped 1.5 points, while the 10-year went down 0.75 points. Quasi-sovereign credits, such as Pelindo, saw its freshly printed bond also fall 0.75 points to 99.

In China, the dollar tranche of BoCom’s newly issued Tier 2 widened another 8bp today to yield a spread of 303bp/300bp.

“The sentiment is likely to stabilise towards the middle of this week and then people will be watching the non-farm payroll on Friday,” the trader said.

Trading volume, however, is likely to remain low throughout the week as China, Hong Kong and India will be on holidays for certain days this week.

In the high-yield segment, cash prices also dropped 0.25 to 0.5 points. Chinese property paper saw some retail selling ahead of China’s Golden Week holidays beginning Wednesday.

Berau Coal’s 2015s were marked down another 2-3 points today on deepening concerns of the Indonesian coal miner’s ability to refinance the paper. There was little trading on the credit, according to another Singapore-based trader.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.