ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Poor sentiment hits Indonesia and China credits

SINGAPORE, Sep 29 (IFR) - Asian credits widened today due to weak sentiment attributable to a number of factors, including the intensifying Hong Kong protests, the worse-than-expected China industrial profits and Indonesia’s new law that ends direct regional elections.

Chinese and Indonesian bonds were worst hit with credit-protection costs rising 6bp and 11bp, respectively. Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx widened 3.5bp.

“It was a confluence of factors today that pushed the market wider, especially high-beta credits, like Indonesian bonds,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Indonesia’s long-end sovereign bonds dropped 1.5 points, while the 10-year went down 0.75 points. Quasi-sovereign credits, such as Pelindo, saw its freshly printed bond also fall 0.75 points to 99.

In China, the dollar tranche of BoCom’s newly issued Tier 2 widened another 8bp today to yield a spread of 303bp/300bp.

“The sentiment is likely to stabilise towards the middle of this week and then people will be watching the non-farm payroll on Friday,” the trader said.

Trading volume, however, is likely to remain low throughout the week as China, Hong Kong and India will be on holidays for certain days this week.

In the high-yield segment, cash prices also dropped 0.25 to 0.5 points. Chinese property paper saw some retail selling ahead of China’s Golden Week holidays beginning Wednesday.

Berau Coal’s 2015s were marked down another 2-3 points today on deepening concerns of the Indonesian coal miner’s ability to refinance the paper. There was little trading on the credit, according to another Singapore-based trader.

