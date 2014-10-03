ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Flows stay light as investors await US payroll data

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets traded on a slightly more positive note as Hong Kong investors returned from a two-day holiday, driving the Hang Seng index to rebound from a three-month low.

Bonds of Chinese SOEs traded 2bp-3bp tighter on Friday, but real-money demand failed to recover losses on Chinese high-yield credits, which traded slightly lower on the week amid market volatility and uncertainty over how the Hong Kong protests will end.

RHB Bank, which sold one of the few public deals from Asia this week, saw its new USD300m 5-year Reg S senior notes at trading near reoffer at 130bp over Treasuries.

The Hang Seng was up 0.6% at the close, while the Nikkei ended the day 0.3% higher.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s sovereign bonds failed to recoup losses this week as investors cut holdings on worries that President-elect Joko Widodo may struggle to garner support in parliament to push through badly needed reforms.

The country’s debt was last cited around 20bp wider on the week, despite some investor demand on dips this afternoon. Indonesian stocks also touched a three-month low on Friday.

Overall, traders said liquidity was light as investors waited for the US non-farm payroll data, which will be announced this evening.

“The numbers should give us more clarity on where the economy stands and what could be the direction of unwinding QE,” said a Singapore-based trader.

A Reuters poll showed that economists expect US non-farm payrolls rose by 215,000 in September, with the jobless rate staying at 6.1%.

