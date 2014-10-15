ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Chinese credits widen as BOC hogs Asian market

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (IFR) - Chinese investment-grade credits widened today as investors sold off related industrial credits and 10-year notes to make room for Bank of China’s offering of Additional Tier 1 subordinated bonds.

The AT1 bonds were offered this morning at a higher-than-expected guidance for a yield of 6.875%-7.000%, against an expected 6.500%.

China oil companies saw their bonds widen 3bp-4bp, similar to the trend in 10-year bonds across the China spectrum. CNOOC’s 2024s were quoted at 140bp a few days ago, but traded at 160bp this morning.

“The current guidance on BoC’s issue is okay, but this is China risk anyway,” said a trader. “The private banks and sovereign wealth funds will probably buy and hold to call just to enjoy coupon around that level.”

The selloff of 10-year China paper aggravated soft sentiment pervading the credit markets. Credit spreads widened 2bp before recouping some of the losses after London markets opened.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 121bp/123bp, about 1.5bp wider than yesterday. China’s 5-year CDS was 1bp out, retracing from a 2bp widening earlier in the day.

In the high-yield markets, cash bonds were half a point to 1 point down.

“It is all about the negative sentiment over HY credits now, nothing to do with the BOC bond,” said one Hong Kong-based trader. “No one wants to buy HY paper, it is as simple as that.”

A lull in the issuance of high-yield bonds in recent months came to a halt in recent weeks. This, said credit analysts, was mostly due to very volatile US Treasury market, the patchy economic growth in Europe, the slowdown of the Chinese economy and the shadow Agile’s stock suspension cast on the Chinese property, as well as an expected weak outlook for the sector.

However, there have been some bright spots in the credit markets. Korean subordinated debt has tightened sharply over the last couple of weeks to such an extent that the yield curve is now about 130bp tighter than Tier 2 issues from Chinese banks.

For instance, Woori Bank’s Tier 2 2024s were quoted at 200bp over US Treasuries, while the Tier 2 2024s from Bank of Communications, a larger bank with better-quality assets, were at 320bp. Hana Bank’s T2 bonds were indicated at 179bp/178bp, while KEB’s T2 paper were at 184bp.

“This is a super-duper segment,” said a trader. “There is still big demand out there.”

