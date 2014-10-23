FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits stay flat as primary issues dominate
#Intel
October 23, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits stay flat as primary issues dominate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (IFR) - Asian secondary credit markets were quiet as all focus turned to the primary markets, where five US dollar deals were competing for attention.

Investment-grade cash bonds opened about 1bp wider this morning on concerns that a fatal shooting at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa would hurt sentiment.

Stocks in Asia were weak with the Nikkei and the Kospi closing 0.3% and 0.2% in the red, respectively. Hong Kong stocks were sliding, but at a slower pace than in the morning.

Asian credit spreads were tightening close to 1bp earlier on the day, but lost part of the gains. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at around 116bp/118bp.

Cash bonds were showing the reverse pattern, widening 1bp in the morning, but closing flat in the late afternoon.

“New issues are all unchanged, but people have become more bullish,” said one Singapore-based trader. “The subordinated issues are doing fine, but the highly rated senior bonds are not doing as well.”

Hana Bank’s Tier 2 bonds were still outperforming at 171bp/166bp, far tighter than 179bp/178bp seen a week ago. KEB’s T2 paper was at 180bp/170bp, inside last week’s 184bp.

Korean corporate paper was less impressive. Korea Water saw its bonds underperform at 60bp/53bp versus reoffer spread of 39bp. KHNP’s 2019s were performing marginally better at 99bp/96bp, inside reoffer spread of 100bp.

Indonesia’s sovereign bonds were steady with the 2024s at 114.38/114.88, while the 2044s were 123.63/124.13.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
