ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Related credits take a beating on OPEC decision

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Oil-related credits were hammered today following OPEC’s decision overnight against drastic cuts in oil output.

OPEC members agreed to keep the group’s existing output target of 30m barrels of oil a day, a move that is unlikely to boost crude prices. West Texas Intermediate benchmark dropped more than 6% on the news to a fresh four-year low.

Chinese private oil producers, such as MIE Holdings and Anton Oilfield Services, took a hit, with their bond prices dropping 2-3 points today. Oil drilling rig manufacturer Honghua Group also saw its USD200m 7.45% 5NC3 bonds printed in September slide another 2-3 points to 75/78.

“Honghua is trading at a stressed level now because, unlike an oil company that can control whether or not to produce, Honghua’s revenue depends on whether oil producers want to spend money on capex amid low oil prices,” said a Singapore-based trader.

China’s state-owned oil names, however, held off well mainly due to their state-owned status, traders said.

“As China is a net oil importer, lower oil prices are good for the country,” said another Singapore-based trader.

In fact, Sinopec’s 2024s even tightened 1bp-2bp, the trader said.

For energy names outside China, Indian miner Vedanta Resources also saw a volatile session today with its bonds tumbling as much as 4-5 points before recovering slightly.

Other than the energy sector, the trading was largely constructive with Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx tightening 1bp to 101bp.

Bank of China’s AT1 rallied a further 20 cents today to 102.2/102.35. Investors have been bidding up the BOC paper as they expect ICBC’s pricing on its upcoming USD5.7bn AT1 offering would make the BOC AT1 look cheap.

Investors generally expect ICBC to print 20bp-30bp inside where BOC is trading as the former is a bigger bank and has better capital adequacy ratios.

Traders expect ICBC to trade well as they believe the preference shares will receive strong bid from private banks, just like what happened to BOC’s AT1.

“Also, the ICBC offering is not likely to flood the market as it will spread the pref shares into 3 tranches,” said a third trader.

ICBC is likely to split the USD5.7bn offering, set to launch to the market on December 3, into a USD2.5bn tranche, a EUR1bn piece and a CNH12bn block.

