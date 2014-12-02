ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Surge in equities, oil price jump restores appetite

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were trading in a much improved backdrop today after Chinese bank stocks rallied and crude oil markets soared as much as 5% overnight.

Chinese oil-and-gas names were the biggest winners from the positive backdrop, with the most liquid 24 notes within the oil-related SOEs tightening as much as 3bp.

Real-money investors were seen buying on dips after crude prices rebounded on Monday from their biggest intraday losses in 16 years the previous day.

A 3.7% rally in China’s benchmark CSI300 index, the largest daily rise since July 2013, led the way for more gains in China’s leveraged property sector across both the high-yield and investment-grade segments amid speculation that markets were pricing in an imminent cut in bank reserve ratio requirements.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties’ 2018s were traded as much as 5bp tighter on news that the developer received approval for an IPO of up to USD6bn.

Logan Property’s new USD250m 5nc3s, which opened at 100.25 at the break, dropped to a 99.85 bid. Yuzhou’s deal, which came in the same format and size as Logan, was still wrapped around par.

The rally in Chinese bank shares also spurred appetite for the country’s subordinated debt issues, establishing a handsome backdrop for ICBC’s upcoming AT1 offering, which could come this week.

Bank of China’s Tier 2 2024s were around 5bp tighter, while the Bank of Communications’ T 2 2024s were also 3bp tighter.

Alibaba’s jumbo bonds remained unchanged after widening in line with the weaker market sentiment in the past few days. The 2034s were spotted around 145bp/140bp.

