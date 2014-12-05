ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Cautious trading after ECB; non-farm payroll eyed

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (IFR) - Trading was subdued today as investors turned cautious after the European Central Bank failed to spell out concrete action to stoke inflation in euro zone during a meeting overnight.

Spreads of investment-grade bonds widened a couple of basis points also because of the overnight compression of 3bp in US Treasury yields.

“The ECB has upset the market a bit as it didn’t give clear directions on what it is going to do,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

ECB chief Mario Draghi, however, did say the central bank would reassess its stimulus measures early next year.

Some investors also held off on trading ahead of tonight’s November non-farm payroll data from the US, which will be the last jobs report of the year.

The October jobs growth of 214,000 was much lower than expectations of above 230,000, but unemployment rate in the US fell to 5.8%, the lowest since 2008.

ICBC’s triple-tranche USD5.7bn AT1 continues to be among the most actively traded paper today, although flow was lower than yesterday when the perpetual preference shares broke for trading.

On the back of two-way flows, levels for all tranches were flat with the US dollar piece indicated at around 102, the CNH block at 102.125 and the euro portion at 103.375.

The euro tranche traded higher as investors believed it offered better value in dollar terms on after swap basis.

In the high-yield sector, Kaisa Group bonds slid another 1.5-2.0 points as the company failed to give specific reasons in its filing on why some of its Shenzhen projects were blocked from sales, said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The Kaisa incident again weakened sentiment towards the Chinese property sector, after a short-lived rally attributable, in part, to a rate cut in China on November 21.

Cash prices on high-yield Chinese property bonds were 0.25-0.50 points lower today.

New issues this week, such as Logan Property, Yuzhou Properties and Sunac China, were all indicated below par.

