ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits widen on weak market sentiments
December 10, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits widen on weak market sentiments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets softened further today as a combination of thin trade and yesterday’s regulatory change in China related to corporate bonds took a further toll on cash bonds and credit spreads.

“The biggest challenge now is liquidity or rather the acute lack of it,” said one investment grade-bond trader. “Any one trade in such low volumes will exaggerate market moves.”

Asian credit spreads moved out about 2bp-3bp on market players putting in hedges, with a similar widening of about 3bp seen in cash bonds in the high-grade segment.

Some light selling was seen in the general market, especially in Indian names that had been outperforming in recent weeks, suggesting a brief correction was taking place.

Market talk was that an Indian issuer had shelved plans to sell a bond this week because of the weak sentiment that led to a 2bp-3bp widening in Indian corporate paper.

ONGCs 2019s were quoted at around 195bp over US Treasuries, about 4bp wider than yesterday, and its 2024s were traded at 200bp, 3bp wider than yesterday.

The spillover effect from China’s rule change that will halt repo trading on some CNY500bn of corporate bonds had less of an impact than yesterday.

However, the negative effects could still be felt in some bonds. CNOOC’s more liquid 2024s were 3bp wider at around 150.5bp.

ICBC’s US dollar AT1 was indicated at 101.60, slightly off Monday’s 101.90/102.10, but Bank of China’s AT1 was holding up well at 103.00/103.45.

