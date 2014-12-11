ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa hogs limelight in quiet market

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (IFR) - Kaisa Group was in the limelight in trading today amid thin volume.

The Guangzhou-based developer announced the resignation of its chairman and changes in board members, which triggered a fresh wave of downward pressure on its cash bonds.

They opened 5-6 points lower before recovering to a net fall of 1-2 points on the day.

“Initially, investors took it as terrible news, but, after they digested the announcement, they came to realise minority shareholder Sino Life deepened its connection with Kaisa in taking more board seats, which is not a bad thing,” said a Singapore-based trader.

The new co-chairmen are Ye Lie Li and Sun Yue Nan. Ye is currently the VP of Shenzhen Fude Holdings, which is the substantial shareholder of Sino Life, which, in turn, holds a stake of approximately 30% in Kaisa.

Elsewhere, falling oil prices have put pressure on commodity credits, both in the investment-grade and high-yield segments.

Upstream oil producers in India and China both widened close to 5bp. Among the names were ONGC, Indian Oil Corp, CNPC and CNOOC.

Petronas bonds, in particular, widened as much as 7bp on news that the Malaysian national oil producer is pressing ahead with an oil drilling project with YPF in Argentina, despite plunging oil prices.

Bank capital paper from the likes of ICBC and BOC also went down a quarter of a point.

On the bright side, bonds of Triple B-rated property names, such as China Overseas Land and Investment, Yuexiu and Dalian Wanda, were better bid today.

Liquidity, however, has been drying up rapidly and bid-offer spreads were widening as more and more market participants go on holiday.

“Many investors have squared off risk before they go on year-end holiday. Some of the dealers have closed shops for the rest of the year, which contributed to a further lack of liquidity,” said another Singapore-based trader.

