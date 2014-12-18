ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Brighter sentiment leads to sharp reversal from selling spree

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Credits were trading on a more positive tone today after the FOMC meeting overnight gave a boost to oil prices and stabilised the ruble from further weakening.

“It feels like risk aversion has bottomed out, at least for now, but, still, it’s not like investors are risk-on again,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Asia ex-Japan iTraxx pulled in 7bp today as some investors unwound the hedges. The investment-grade sector was 2bp-10bp tighter on the day, with oil credits outperforming the market.

Chinese state-owned oil credits, such as Sinopec and CNOOC, were 5bp-10bp tighter. Indian national oil names, such as Indian Oil and ONGC, also saw spreads on their long-end notes 5bp-7bp lower.

Indonesian sovereign bonds, a big loser in the past few days partially due to a weakening rupiah, saw a decent rally today with the 2024s up 1.5 points and 2044s up 2.5 points.

Credit-protection costs on Indonesia also dropped 10bp to around 160bp, reflecting an improving sentiment.

The less-volatile Philippine sovereign rose a moderate half a point.

The high-yield sector was also lifted today with cash prices up around 1 point. A few commodities names, which were hammered in the past few days, saw a rebound. Short covering on credits, such as oil drilling rig maker Honghua Group and oil producer MIE Holdings, also helped with the price recovery.

The negative housing data from China had little impact on property bonds, traders said.

New home prices fell 3.7% in November from the year-ago period, after dropping 2.6% in October, according to Reuters calculations of official data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The slower month-on-month decline, however, shows the housing market could be bottoming out. Home prices dropped 0.5% month on month in November, compared with a 0.8% fall in October.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com