ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Property rebounds as markets hold breath on Kaisa

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (IFR) - Confidence returned to the Asian property sector this afternoon as markets rebounded slightly, though investors remained cautious ahead of Kaisa Group’s coupon payment deadline tomorrow.

Chinese high-yield credits recovered most of their losses in the afternoon after opening 3 points lower, following a statement from Kaisa today saying that it did not pass a resolution to wind up and restructure the group.

The country’s investment-grade segment also regained strength after widening as much as 12bp this morning.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa’s default on a HK$400m HSBC loan had prompted panicked investors to sell down the company’s bonds. Its 2017s were spotted around 37-42 this afternoon. Investors will be closely watching to see if the troubled developer is able to pay a USD26m coupon payment tomorrow on its 2020 senior notes.

Overall, Asian CDS tightened 2bp tighter to 116bp/118bp amid improving risk sentiment during the Asian trading day, despite a weaker session overnight in the US. The Nikkei 225 eked out a 0.1% gain, and the Hang Seng closed 0.8% higher.

The Republic of Philippines’ new USD2bn 25-year notes soared as high as 102.20 after pricing at par overnight.

Chinese oil-and-gas names were unchanged even after the price of crude oil dropped below USD50 a barrel for the first time since 2009.

Asian financials were 1bp-2bp tighter on the day after opening 5bp lower as better buying from the London open boosted the sector.

frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com