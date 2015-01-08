ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Active trading in Indonesia as investors pile into new issue

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (IFR) - Indonesia was in focus as the South-East Asian sovereign dominated attention with its new dual-tranche bond.

“Indonesia tried to correct earlier in the day, but it came back,” said one trader. The 2023s and 2024s were 0.25 to 0.375 lower as investors sold out and piled into the sovereign’s new USD offering at tenors of 10 and 30 years, thought to be targeting around USD3bn.

The bonds, however, found support from other buyers. “Even if they price [the 30-year] at 5.3%, that’s still quite a way from the benchmark, so it should tighten,” said the trader. The offering has already drawn a book of more than USD5bn.

The Republic of the Philippines’ new USD2bn 25-year issue was flat to yesterday’s close at 102.0/102.125.

Kaisa Property Holdings’ bonds were little changed today, as investors awaited news on whether or not the company would make the USD26m coupon payment due on its 2020s today.

Its 2016s, 2018s, 2019s and 2020s were quoted at 31/34 mid-afternoon and its 2017s slightly better at 34/39, but buying from private-banking clients helped support prices. The 2018s later improved slightly to 32/37.

Despite the concerns related to Kaisa since it defaulted on a loan repayment on December 31, investors are treating it as an isolated case and it has not tarnished their view of the sector.

Bonds of Double B rated Chinese property companies, such as Country Garden, Agile and KWG, were trading slightly higher, and there was also increased buying interest Single B property plays.

The tone was generally better today after a weak first half of the week. The Asia investment grade iTraxx tightened 1bp to 115bp/117bp, while Japan came in 6bp to 67bp/70bp and Australia tightened 2bp to 99bp/100bp.

