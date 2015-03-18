FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia trade subdued ahead of FOMC
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia trade subdued ahead of FOMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (IFR) - Asian credits were mostly stable as investors waited for the results on the FOMC meeting, which is expected to outline plans to raise interest rates.

Investment-grade credits kicked off the day 2bp wider, but were about a quarter point higher in the afternoon as real-money buyers came in to stabilise the market.

Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds were trading steady, while Malaysian CDS was 2bp wider as oil prices fell further.

Chinese high-yield credits were a tad lower, with most names trading a quarter to half a point down, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.