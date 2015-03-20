FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa up despite rejected restructuring plan
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Kaisa up despite rejected restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (IFR) - Kaisa’s offshore bonds rose even after a group of the company’s bondholders rejected a restructuring proposal.

The 12.875% 2017s and 8.875% 2018s rose a quarter point to 57.580 and 57.80, respectively, after lunch in Asia, according to Tradeweb.

A lawyer told Reuters that a group of bondholders refused to sign a support agreement that would approve Kaisa’s plans to extend maturities and slash coupons on USD2.5bn worth of offshore and convertible debt.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s sovereign bonds rebounded after dropping nearly half a point this morning in response to a weakening rupiah that hit IDR13,120 against the dollar, the weakest level since Wednesday.

The 5.125% 2045s dropped to 104.127 before rising to 104.35, according to Tradeweb.

Asia CDS was about 2bp tighter on a roll-adjusted basis, after the iTraxx Asia index rolled into its 23rd series.

