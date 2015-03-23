ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets continue FOMC rally

HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Asian markets kicked off the week in bullish fashion, with equity indices surging across the region. Shanghai’s index was up almost 2% for the session, while the Nikkei gained nearly 1%.

Bond markets were quieter, but yields generally continued to tighten on the back of what was broadly viewed as a positive outcome from last week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Traders interpreted comments coming out of the FOMC as suggesting interest rates would neither be increased rapidly nor in the near future.

”There is still a lot of positive effect carrying over from the FOMC meeting last week,“ said a Singapore-based investment-grade bond trader. ”The meeting helped take away some of the fears that Asian and emerging markets had for credit.

The worry was that rates would go up too quickly and this had taken that off the table slightly. It looks like they’ll do it in a controlled fashion, which is credit supportive.”

Traders described the session as quiet, with some effects from a strong US close on Friday feeding into markets, which were broadly around 1bp to 3bp tighter.

Asian credit spreads tightened further with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan moving in two points to 99.25/100.75. This is five points tighter than a week ago.

One of the day’s biggest movers was Country Garden’s recent 2018 bond, which saw its yield move 9bp tighter. Petronas, another recent issuer, saw its 5-year bonds widen 3bp early in the session, but finished 2bp tighter at the end of the day.

Moody’s upgraded Tencent Holdings’ senior unsecured debt to A2 with a stable outlook from A3, causing the bonds to move 3bp to 4bp tighter.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com