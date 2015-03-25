FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits steady to touch firmer
March 25, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits steady to touch firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 25 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady today, despite data out of China showing a weak manufacturing PMI for March. Instead, the support came from data released in the US yesterday implying that US Fed rate hikes may not come as soon as anticipated.

Equities in Asia rose on the back of the data, with the Nikkei ending 0.17% higher and the Hang Seng index closing up 0.5%. The weaker PMI figure, however, was a dampener on Chinese stocks, which fell 0.8%.

Asian credit spreads narrowed slightly with the iTraxx Asia IG index indicated at 111bp/112bp.

As for cash paper, high-grade bonds were broadly unchanged with the Hyundai Capital’s new 2020s quoted at 121bp/119bp over US Treasuries, on par with reoffer at 120bp. BOC Aviation’s 2020s were seen at 165bp/161bp after pricing at 170bp.

High-yield bonds were mixed, though the market tone was generally stronger, especially for Chinese property bonds, which were a quarter to half a point higher yesterday.

“Some private banks are taking profits after some Chinese HY paper bounced up yesterday, but some real-money accounts were also bottom fishing, like for Yuzhou paper,” said a trader.

Yuzhou Properties’ yield curve rebounded after diving earlier in the week following last week’s news of a Fujian official being investigated.

The rally came immediately after Yuzhou’s announced positive earnings this morning, with its total revenue up 4.9%. Yuzhou’s bonds gained half a point.

The outstanding bonds due in 2019 were quoted similarly at 93.5/95.5, while the outstanding 2018s were around 94.5/95.5.

Shimao’s bonds were also outperforming. After gaining one point yesterday, the bonds were about an eighth to a quarter of a point higher today. The 2020s were seen at 99.5/100.2 today.

Issuance from the Chinese HY sector is not expected to pick up any time soon, at least until the financial results season is completed.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com

