ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets at sixes and sevens as traders buy on dips

SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - Markets were at sixes and sevens today, with many traders recovering from last night’s dramatic Cricket World Cup win by Australia over India or taking their clients to the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens.

Volumes were low, in part due to the limited amount of recent primary issues and the lack of new economic data to give direction.

The largest recent new deal, from Petronas, saw buying interest after a weak recent performance, as investors bought on the dip. The 2045s were 8bp tighter today at Treasuries plus 190bp, back at their original pricing level. Malaysian sovereign CDS was also an outperformer today, tightening 3bp to 132bp/137bp, though some are still negative on the country. “We are still a bit cautious on Malaysia at this time,” said one fund manager.

China Hongqiao’s 2018s were the most active in high yield today. The aluminium producer has yet to file its full-year accounts, causing a sell-off earlier this month when the delay was announced. However, fast-money investors like private banks were seen today and yesterday buying the paper on unconfirmed rumours that Hongqiao’s auditor had signed off the accounts. The 2018s were up 2-3 points at 94.5

The iTraxx indices for Asia ex-Japan investment grade and Australia were flat at 112bp/114bp and 92bp/93bp, respectively, while the Japan CDS index was 1bp tighter at 57bp/59bp.

