ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets quiet ahead of Easter break

HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for Asian markets with much of the continent heading off for the Easter holiday weekend.

Despite the lack of activity, Asian equity indices were mostly in positive territory with the Nikkei nearly 2% higher and the up TSEC 1%.

The Hang Seng and Shanghai indices were both up but by smaller margins.

Bond traders described the market as completely dead with many participants already on holiday. Hong Kong will remain off through Tuesday, so traders are not expecting much activity until the week of the 13th. The Asian ex-Japan iTraxx continued to tighten to 97.13/99.13.

In high yield, there was slightly more movement, but it was a particularly volatile day for Chinese real estate developer Country Garden. Yesterday, trading of the company’s shares was halted, but this morning news broke that Chinese insurer Ping An was buying a 9.9% stake in the firm for HK$6.3bn (USD812m), making it the second-largest shareholder in the company.

Cogard bondholders cheered the news and at one point its 2017 bonds were trading almost two full points higher. By the afternoon, however, the bonds had sold off, although they were still up about half a point on the day with yields 35bp tighter.

Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa’s 2017 bonds were up almost half a point, according to Tradeweb. Earlier in the week, the firm suspended trading in its shares and said it would be late in releasing audited accounts for 2014.

