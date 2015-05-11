ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds quiet despite PBoC move

HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in bullish fashion as a People’s Bank of China interest rate cut at the weekend sent shares higher across the region.

The PBoC cut the one-year benchmark lending and deposit rates 25bp each to 5.1% and 2.25% respectively.

The Shanghai composite index was up a hefty 3.0% in afternoon trading, while the Nikkei and Hang Seng were both up around 1.0%.

Equities shook off news that Japan’s Sharp was looking to reduce its capital and preferred share issuance, which sent its shares sliding almost a third.

Asian bond markets were also up, though investment-grade traders said they were surprised that it was as subdued as it was with notes trading just 1bp-2bp tighter. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted at 92.50/95.50, about 2bp tighter.

“There wasn’t as much movement as expected,” said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. “It was a strong overnight session and there was the weekend rate cut, but flows were still pretty light. I really expected there to be more activity today.”

Bonds were hit on news that Winsway Enterprises Holdings formally defaulting on its 8.5% bonds due in 2016. The company failed to pay a USD13.15m coupon payment and has outstanding principal of USD309.31m.

The company said a group of bondholders had agreed a standstill agreement to run until May 31.

However, high-yield traders said the Winsway default had not particularly bothered them or had much of an impact on the market.

They described the session as much busier than for IG and said it felt like investors were adding some risk to their portfolios. One Hong Kong-based trader said Chinese high-yield names were up to half a point higher in price terms.

