ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Secondary subdued on deluge of primary deals

SINGAPORE, May 12 (IFR) - Trading activity was subdued today, as investors turned their attention to the five new G3 issues in the market.

Asian high-yield saw some buying overnight, but the sector was half a point lower this morning.

Agile Property was out with a new bond, prompting some buying in the 2019s, which were indicated at 98.25 bid, up a quarter of a point.

Generally, though, investors felt the issue, a 5-year non-call 3 at 9.375% area, was offered at around fair value.

Indonesia and the Philippines sold off at the long end after US Treasuries headed higher. Both their 5-year sovereign CDS widened 2bp to 164bp/169bp and 85bp/90bp, respectively.

The Asian iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp wider at 106bp/108bp, while the Japanese iTraxx index was 3bp wider at 52bp/54bp. The Australia iTraxx index was out 2bp at 87bp/88bp.

Blue-chip credits tightened at the long end. Sinopec’s 2045s came in 3bp to T+166bp and Petronas’ 2026s in 4bp to T+128bp.

Mongolia’s illiquid sovereign bonds did not react to the new government-guaranteed paper from Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

The sovereign’s 2018s were seen around 94.5/96.5 and its 2022s at 88.5/91.5, yielding around 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.