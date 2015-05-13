ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia well-bid despite volatile USTs

HONG KONG, May 13 (IFR) - A volatile trading session in US Treasuries did little to keep investors away from the Asian credit markets, and this helped support new issues in secondaries.

New bonds from Trade Development Bank of Mongolia jumped as much as 3 points and those from Huawei went up more than a point, according to traders, thanks to appetite for higher returns.

TDBM’s final pricing for a yield of 9.375% offered 280bp over the interpolated Mongolia sovereign curve. Huawei’s USD1bn 10-year notes priced to yield 195bp over US Treasuries, at least 30bp over those of Chinese peers, such as Tencent and Alibaba.

Still, those bonds soared even after the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries jumped yesterday to the highest level since November, before settling back to close at 2.28%.

“US Treasuries have calmed down, and investors seem to be happy with current yield levels,” said one of the Hong Kong-based traders.

Huawei’s good performance saw optimism spread to other Chinese credits, added the trader. CCB’s 2025s tightened to 229bp/227bp from initial bids in the 230bp area, while Cinda Asset Management’s 2025s were trading at the 232bp level.

India’s banks also saw more aggressive bids placed than at the beginning of the week, said another trader.