ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds show no ill-effects of weak US data

HONG KONG, May 18 (IFR) - Asian bonds did not succumb to the bad news out of the US with traders describing the session as mostly quiet, as investment grade was mostly unchanged and high-yield names were quoted at around 2bp wider.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly tighter to 92.0/94.5.

However, Asian equity markets appeared to feel the adverse effects of the bad US data, as the Hang Seng plummeted 332.38 points, or 1.20%, and the Shanghai composite slid 0.60%, but the seemingly unstoppable Shenzhen index was up another 2.4%.

US industrial output declined 0.3% in April for the fifth monthly drop in a row and below the forecast of a 0.1% growth. Consumer confidence was also well below analyst expectations.

Still, traders said there were no signs that investors were worried or taking profits for fear of a US economic slowdown.

“There wasn’t too much noise today,” said a Hong Kong-based IG bonds trader. “Flows weren’t great today and it was not a very active session, but there wasn’t too much concern about numbers out of the US.”

Recent issuer Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia saw prices on its 2020 bonds reach another high today, with its yield falling about half a basis point to 8.573% according to Tradeweb. Last week, the bond was issued at par to yield 9.375%, but eager secondary buyers sent it down sharply, prompting criticism that it had paid a significant premium.

