ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bluestar slips again, as traders await payroll data
June 5, 2015 / 8:29 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bluestar slips again, as traders await payroll data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - Increased volatility in Treasuries sparked caution in Asian credits, but trading was muted as the market awaited today’s non-farm payroll figures to give some new direction.

Even a 30bp concession in spread could not help the new China National Bluestar bonds perform in secondary. The new 2018s were seen at T+280bp in afternoon trading, having priced at T+250bp yesterday.

Bluestar had sold 3-year bonds last week at T+220bp and many investors were relieved when the issue was cancelled due to a missing disclosure regarding the keepwell.

Two recent new issues in the China high-yield property space have slipped below reoffer amid weakness in the sector.

China Aoyuan Property’s 2018s has fallen by a point to 98.1 mid since pricing on May 18, while CIFI Holdings’s 5NC3 were at 98.2, from the reoffer price on May 27 of 99.491.

Some selling was seen in China’s state-owned asset management companies, with Huarong Asset Management’s 2020s widening 5bp.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade index was 2bp wider at 109/111, and the Japan index also 2bp wider on the day at 49/51.

Samsung Electronics’ 5-year CDS widened 6bp, albeit on wides of 40bp/53bp, while the Malaysia sovereign eased 4bp to 118bp/123bp.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
