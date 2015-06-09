ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets sluggish on weak Chinese data

HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - Asian markets experienced a sluggish day of trading in bonds and equities as weak economic data out of China, as well as ongoing fears over a deadlock on Greece debt continued to have an impact on sentiment.

Chinese consumer inflation fell to 1.2% in May from 1.5% in April, prompting concerns over possible deflation amid the country’s slowing economy.

Shanghai and Hong Kong’s indices were both down close to 1%, while Shenzhen was down earlier in the day, but was closer to flat in the afternoon.

Bond traders described the day as mostly weaker across investment grade and high yield, with both between 1bp and 3bp wider. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG Index was quoted slightly wider at 109.38/110.71.

”It was pretty soft again today,“ said a Singapore-based high-yield trader. ”There are a lot of nerves around the market.

Some investors have been clearing positions and keeping things light to avoid being too large on one. Overall, there is a lot to be worried about and nobody really sees a catalyst for a rally yet.”

Recent issues fared similarly to the rest of the market. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power’s 10-year bonds were about 1bp-2bp wider. Yields on Agile’s bonds were flat, despite news that its contracted sales grew 34% year on year to CNY4.3bn (USD547m) in May.

One outlier to the slow session was Lenovo’s recent Dim Sum bond, which continued to rally. Its price climbed another quarter of a point, to 101.75. It was issued at par on June 4.

