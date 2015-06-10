ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Rate-hike concerns spur 10-year selloff

HONG KONG, June 10 (IFR) - The prices of longer-dated issues continued to fall as investors become more risk-averse amid worries that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in the near future.

A recently priced offering of 4.125% 2025s from Beijing State-Owned Assets fell about half a point to 96.687, while Bharti Airtel’s 4.375% 2025s declined more than a third of a point to 97.703.

Asia CDS has regained losses incurred at today’s open despite a weaker trading session in equities.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index is back to 109bp, after opening a tad lower this morning.

Korea sovereign and corporate CDS tightened, with Woori Bank and Korea Development Bank narrowing by 5bp and 3bp, respectively. Default protection costs also narrowed 3bp for the Republic of Korea.

Swire Pacific and Bank of India’s CDS widened about 1bp.