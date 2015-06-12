FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Trading remains sensitive to USTs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
June 12, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Trading remains sensitive to USTs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened this morning as US Treasury yields continued their extreme moves overnight.

Liquid Chinese investment-grade names, such as Tencent and Huawei, weakened 2bp on the 2025 portion of the curve.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power’s recently printed USD300m 10-year notes also widened to 93bp/91bp from yesterday’s 89bp on continued volatility in 10-year US Treasury yields, which tightened 11bp to close 2.39%.

“Investors are still worried about US Treasury levels,” said a Hong Kong-based trader. “I didn’t expect to see much selling today.”

Tighter US Treasury yields boosted Indonesian quasi-sovereign names with Pertamina’s 6.45% 2044s jumping more than a point to 99.050 to yield 6.49% and port operator Pelindo III rising half a point to 99.44 to yield 4.9%, according to Tradeweb.

Trading may be subdued next week ahead of a meeting on June 18 between Greek officials and Eurozone finance ministers, the trader said.

Greece needs to strike a deal before the end of the month, when a EUR1.6bn repayment to the IMF comes due. The FOMC will also be meeting next Tuesday.

Reporting By Frances Yoon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
