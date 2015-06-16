ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors sell off, spreads seen going wider

SINGAPORE, June 16 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian credit turned highly negative today, with everyone rushing for the exit on growing fears of a Greek default.

”All the big guys are selling, the street is selling, and I‘m selling. No one wants to buy,“ said one credit trader. ”It doesn’t feel like spreads are going to stay where they are. It feels like they are going to go wider.

Pricing will be challenged in the next few days, and I think some stuff will have to be put on hold.”

Chinese state-owned enterprises were quoted 5bp-10bp wider, and Indian corporate paper weakened, which does not bode well for planned new issues from Adani Ports and Power Finance Corp.

Indonesian high-yield corporate bonds were the worst hit, dropping a point earlier on, having fallen 2 points yesterday.

The Asian iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp wider at 111.5bp/113.5bp, and even the stolid Japan iTraxx index shot out 7bp to 53bp/55bp. The Australian iTraxx widened 4p to 94.0bp/94.5bp.

