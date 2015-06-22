FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets recover but remain cautious on Greece
June 22, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets recover but remain cautious on Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Asian markets began the week in slow fashion with China on holiday and worries over Greece persisting.

While China’s markets were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival, regional equity markets recovered somewhat from Friday’s selloff, with the Nikkei up 1.26% and the Hang Seng up 0.65% in afternoon trading.

Bond markets were most unchanged in the high yield and investment grade space. Traders said they were waiting to see what would happen with Greece and they were expecting a decent supply of new issues to come this week and next.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly tighter at 106.50/108.17.

“Europe has moved a little tighter as there have been some encouraging signs coming out of the negotiations, but it’s still a situation we worry about,” said a bonds trader based in Singapore.

“But there really hasn’t been much activity today. Last week was pretty quiet and that seems to have carried through today. We do think things will pick up later this week or next though.”

The sovereign bond space was somewhat similar with Japanese and Malaysian 10-year bonds mostly flat.

Thailand’s benchmark government bonds had tightened a full 7bps earlier in the day before widening later in the afternoon to 1bps tighter overall on the day.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.