FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors hold breath for Greek breakthrough
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors hold breath for Greek breakthrough

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 26 (IFR) - There were few signs of optimism to trade on in Asian credit today, after investors watched Greece and its creditors hold three meetings this week without reaching an agreement that would avert a debt default.

Asia CDS was 1bp wider at 107bp/109bp on light trading, but credit losses were curbed from yesterday’s weaker backdrop over heightened rhetoric of a Greek exit from the eurozone.

A wave of new issues that targeted decent windows on Tuesday and Wednesday were wrapping up the week wider.

Bank of China’s 2020s and 2025s were 5bp wider, while Kexim’s 2.625% 2020s and 3.25% 2026s were at least 6bp wider at 104bp and 106bp, respectively.

Cnooc’s 4.875% 2044s are down more than half a point to 102.934, according to Tradeweb.

A drop of more than 7% in China’s onshore equity indices is also discouraging risk appetite.

Investors will be waiting for the results of tomorrow’s Eurogroup minister meeting in a last-minute effort before Greece’s crucial IMF repayment on Tuesday, before returning to the markets next week.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.