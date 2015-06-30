FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit recovers as investors buy on dips
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit recovers as investors buy on dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (IFR) - Asian investors took advantage of a buying opportunity on Tuesday to purchase credits that widened after Greece failed to reach an agreement with its creditors at the weekend.

Long-dated bonds of Bharti Airtel and Lifestyle International nearly recouped yesterday’s losses, thanks to investors who rushed in to buy at cheaper levels.

LS Finance’s 4.5% 2025s returned to the 98.50 level this morning, after fears of a Greek exit pushed its bonds nearly a point lower to 97.790 yesterday, according to Tradeweb.

Bharti’s 4.375% 2025s, which also fell almost a point in yesterday, rose a third of a point to 98.40.

China’s onshore Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indices made sharp returns. The indices, which both slipped more than 5% yesterday, had rebounded a whopping 5.5% and 6.7% respectively.

The surge in Chinese stocks heightened appetite for the country’s high-yield bonds, which were a quarter point higher.

The improved session moved the iTraxx Asia investment grade CDS index 2bp inside yesterday’s close at a bid of 114bp.

Baidu’s 3.0% June 2020s were unchanged after falling more than a point yesterday to 99.50. The Chinese tech company’s 4.125% 2025s continued their decline, dropping another quarter point to 99.30.

Korean credits weakened further. Kexim’s 2.625% 2020s extended yesterday’s slide, now more than half a point lower from yesterday’s start at 99.20, according to Tradeweb. Korea Hydro’s 3.25% 2025s also fell to 99.16 from 99.80 yesterday morning.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.