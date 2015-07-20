ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Market mixed as primary supply dries up

SINGAPORE, July 20 (IFR) - The market tone was stronger today, though trading was muted and the lack of primary activity meant there were few prompts for traders. Japan is closed for a public holiday.

There was better buying from real -money accounts in Asian high yield, with the sector around a quarter to half a point higher on light flows. Glorious Property’s 2018s were a point up at 66/67.

There was some two-way interest in the Kaisa bond complex, as the issuer is expected to come up with a revised restructuring plan around the end of this month or in early August.

Institutions chose to do selective buying, with private banks the sellers, but there were no big movements in prices. The 2016s were seen at 54/58 and the 2018s at 51/54.

Recent issues saw mixed performances. China Overseas Land’s recent Euro bonds slipped to 179bp over swaps, from 155bp at issue.

Nonghyup Bank’s 2020s were seen at US Treasuries plus 116bp, in 4bp from the issue price, while Shanghai Construction Group’s 2020s were yielding 3.9%, 15bp wider.

The iTraxx was around 4bp tighter this morning, but lost some ground and was last seen 1bp better at 104bp/105bp. The Australian index was 2bp tighter, at 91bp/92bp.

Greentown China’s 2018s gained a point today to 106/107, after the developer launched an exchange offer for its 2018s and 2019s, along with a consent solicitation that also covers its Dim Sum.

Bondholders opting to exchange will receive USD1,063.75 in face value of new notes for every USD1,000 in principal of 2018s tendered, and USD1,070 in face value of new notes for every USD1,000 of 2019s, plus accrued interest.

The new senior notes will mature on August 11 2020, with the interest rate yet to be decided.