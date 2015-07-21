ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Market steadies on anticipation of new-issue glut

HONG KONG, July 21 (IFR) - Asian markets posted solid gains on Tuesday, with participants suggesting that China’s supportive moves in equities were bringing some stability.

The Shanghai and Hong Kong markets had gained over 0.5% each, while Shenzhen went up 1.6% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.93%.

After a busier session on Monday, high-yield and investment-grade bonds were mostly unchanged on Tuesday, with traders saying a large pipeline of upcoming offerings had buyers waiting on the sidelines.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG was quoted slightly tighter at 104.33/105.67.

“Anytime before a big supply is coming, you see a slowdown in trading,” said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. “So, there has been a slowdown in volumes and, maybe, even a little profit taking.”

Traders added that they were unsure why more deals were not pricing this week, but said they expected to see heavy issuance out of Asia in the next two weeks, with China leading the way.

Recent issues were also mostly flat to slightly tighter. Korea Gas’ new 10-year bonds saw yields tighten 1bp-2bp, while China’s first green bond from Xinjian Goldwind Science and Technology saw its yield tighten 1bp, with its price remaining mostly flat since hitting the market last week. (spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com)