ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Glorious, Shanshui up, despite weaker China equities
July 22, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE-Glorious, Shanshui up, despite weaker China equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - The bonds of Shanshui Cement and Glorious Properties rose on Wednesday, although a weakening of Hong Kong and Chinese equities dampened appetite for Asian credits.

Shanshui Cement’s 7.5% 2018s rose 6 points after the company said in an exchange filing that its substantial shareholders were considering the possibility of making a voluntary cash offer to buy all shares.

Glorious Properties’ $400 million March 2018s also rose 3 points. On July 20, a creditor, named China Foreign Economy and Trade and Trust, had filed a winding-up petition against Glorious in the High Court of Hong Kong for an alleged non-payment of 50 million yuan ($8 million). However, the developer said it paid the outstanding sum on July 21.

Meanwhile, Asian investment-grade CDS was 2bp wider at 106bp/107bp this afternoon, after the cost to protect against default rose 3bp and 4bp for the China sovereign and CNOOC, respectively. CDS costs also rose 3bp and 2bp for Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1% at the time of writing, while China’s CSI300 Index was 0.2% lower ahead of another Greek parliament vote that needs to approve more conditions to start talks on the EUR86bn rescue deal.

The Nikkei and Kospi closed 1.2% and 1% lower, respectively, while the Shanghai Composite was just 0.2% higher this afternoon. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
