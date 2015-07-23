ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Mixed session as markets await new deals

HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - It was a busy day in Asia as Chinese stock indices rallied and bonds saw a number of new issues begin to hit the market.

The Shanghai exchange continued to recover, rising 2.43% by the afternoon while the Hang Seng was up 0.59%.

Bond markets saw a host of new issues, led by the Bank of Communications’ USD2.45bn Additional Tier 1 deal. Other significant deals such as China Minmetals and China Oilfield Services are expected shortly.

Despite deal launches and an anticipated large pipeline, it was another mixed day in terms of volumes.

Recent issues CCB Financial Leasing saw yields widen 2bp as did China’s first Green bond Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology, according to Tradeweb.

The iTraxx Asia-ex Japan investment grade was quoted wider at 105.17/106.83.

Traders described the session as subdued with investment grade and high yield names slightly wider.

“I think the market is still waiting for new deals in the pipeline,” said an investment grade bonds trader in Hong Kong.

“So you might be seeing some accounts trimming slightly so that they can buy new paper when it comes out. So it was a little softer today, but pretty contained.”

