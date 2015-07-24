FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Drop in UST yields spark selling at long end
July 24, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Drop in UST yields spark selling at long end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (IFR) - Investors trimmed their holdings of long-dated Asian credits, following a 7bp drop in the 10-year US Treasury yield to 2.28% overnight.

Sri Lanka’s 6.125% 2025s dropped a third of a point to yield 6.2%, while CNOOC’s 3.5% 2025s fell more than half a point to 98.7/99.6.

The 3.5% 2025s of Korea Gas also dropped about half a point, according to Tradeweb.

Disappointing China manufacturing activity dampened appetite for risk. Asia’s major stock indices slid after China’s manufacturing PMI dropped to a 15-month low.

China’s onshore equity indices was more than 1.3% lower, while the Hang Seng was down 1% at the time of writing.

Asian investment-grade CDS was 2bp wider at 108bp/109bp after an increase in default costs for sovereigns.

Malaysia’s 5-year CDS widened 5bp to 132bp/138bp after a five-year drop in the country’s reserves sparked concerns that the central bank was using it to defend the ringgit. The currency is the region’s worst performer so far this year.

A stronger US dollar also weighed on the CDS of Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea, each of which was 3bp wider. China CDS widened 2bp to 96bp/97bp.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh

