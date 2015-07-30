ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits firmer on stable markets

July 30 (IFR) - Financial markets in Asia were calm today, in stark contrast to the turmoil seen in financial markets during the first two days of the week.

Equities were slightly mixed across the region as the Nikkei closed about 1% higher but Chinese stocks were down 2% in late afternoon, pulling the Hang Seng index a touch lower.

Asian credit spreads were slightly tighter this morning, but lost gains in the afternoon, widening 1bp from yesterday’s close. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 110bp/111bp.

Cash bonds in the investment grade sector fared better, tightening 3bp-4bp across the sector and supported by plenty of trader and client activities in the market.

“It’s a yield game now as Asian investors are buying on the Treasury moves,” said a trader.

In the high-yield sector, Shanshui Cement’s 2020s are hovering at cash prices of 93.00/95.00 after shareholders rejected proposals to replace the company’s chairman and board members yesterday.

The rejection has reduced risks of triggering a change of control clause which would have required the company to redeem the bond.