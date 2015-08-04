ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Shanghai Electric outperforms in soft credit market

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on Tuesday despite a strong comeback by Chinese equity markets.

Chinese stocks gained 3.6% today although the Hang Seng index was treading water at 0.02% lower.

Chinese equities had fallen more than 1% yesterday to a three-week low but recouped the losses by noon today after the government disclosed new measures to crack down on short selling.

Despite the stocks recovery, Asian credit investors were not fully persuaded the worst was over.

The iTraxx Asia IG index widened more than 2bp in the early part of the day, although it recovered slightly to 1bp wider at 113bp/114bp, reflecting moves by fund manager accounts to insure against defaults.

“There are plenty of enquiries, but no buyers on the US Treasury rally,” said one Singapore-based trader. “The dealers are backing bids off further.”

Liquidity in the secondary market was thin as market participants sat on the sidelines ahead of the US non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

A credit analyst said investors were also reluctant to take on major positions as the summer holidays take hold later this month.

In the cash bonds, the newest bond from Shanghai Electric rallied even while other China IG paper widened 3bp-5bp. Shanghai Electric sold USD500m 5-year bonds at 220bp over US Treasuries. The paper tightened 5bp in the secondary markets.

Noble Singapore’s bonds and stock price continued to gain after the company said yesterday it had sufficient funds to redeem a USD735m bond due on August 4.

The share price edged higher by 3.3% but it was hardly enough to offset a 62% decline since February.

The positive news pulled up Noble’s benchmark 2020s, quoted today at a cash price of around 98.90/100.10 against yesterday’s 98.50/99.50, which was already 2 points up from last week. Its perp NC2019 was indicated at 71.77/74.72 against yesterday’s 67.00/70.00

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com