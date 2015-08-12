FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits continue to slide on China devaluation
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits continue to slide on China devaluation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (IFR) - There was little today that could calm the sell-off in Asian credits, which continued to widen after the yuan fell further a day after Tuesday’s devaluation.

Liquid investment-grade credits were 5bp-10bp wider by Wednesday afternoon.

The long-end of the curve for benchmark names such as Cnooc, Sinopec and Korea Gas took a heavier hit than the shorter end of the curve, according to traders.

Indonesia’s 3.375% 2025s dropped almost a point to trade at 98.20 to yield 3.5%, while Chinese high-yield bonds such as Agile’s 2017s dropped a point to 99.70.

“The panic on FX is still settling in, and because the CNY is lower there is less of a reason for the US to hike rates,” said a Hong Kong-based trader. “With US yields coming down, credit gets less interesting.”

Yields on the 10-year US Treasury grinded in 9bp to 2.15% overnight, which was the lowest level reached since the end of May.

One area that was less affected was the Indian bank space, which was 5bp wider. One trader said he saw large bids for Axis Bank’s bonds at 100.70 this afternoon.

Concerns that a devalued yuan could drive a currency war also weighed down on demand for the region’s equities, which all traded lower.

China’s A-shares were more than 1% lower, while the Nikkei 25 closed down 1.6%. The Hang Seng was 2.4% lower at the time of writing.

Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.