ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets recover after PBOC comments

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (IFR) - The ongoing devaluation of the Chinese renminbi continued to set the tone on Asian credit markets, though stock indices fared better than earlier in the week.

The People’s Bank of China held a morning press conference to assure markets that it would not let the currency depreciate substantially, and said there was no basis for a further drop in the exchange rate.

However, earlier in the morning, it set a midpoint rate of Rmb6.4010 per dollar, weaker than the previous day’s 6.3306.

The Shanghai stock exchange rose 1.8% while Shenzhen was up 2.2%. Both indices were lower by around 1% in the morning but appeared to recover after the PBoC’s statements.

The Hang Seng was up more modestly at 0.4% while the Nikkei was up 1.0%.

After two days of heavy selling, bond traders said markets recovered slightly as the initial surprise of the devaluation began to subside.

Traders said they were busy adjusting strategies and positions and preparing for the renminbi to weaken as much as 10%.

Chinese high-yield names continued to sell off, though not as severely as in previous days and some managed a small recovery.

Agile’s 2017 bonds, which dropped a full point yesterday, dropped another tenth of a point.

Indonesia’s recent issue of 2025 bonds lost a point on Wednesday but climbed just over a tenth of a point to 98.347.

Some recent investment-grade names however continued to struggle. China Oilfield Services 2020 bonds saw yields widen 5bp, while its 2025 tranche was also wider by 5bp.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Investment Grade Index was quoted wider at 114.67/116.17.

