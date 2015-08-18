FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: China recovers, while Indonesia and Malaysia slump
August 18, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (IFR) - China appeared to regain positive momentum today, after a run of bad news deterred investors from its credits.

Chinese state-owned enterprises and investment-grade credits were better bid today and around 2bp tighter, with strong demand seen for technology names.

Malaysia and Indonesia did not do well. Indonesia high-yield was down 10 points for the week and the continued weakness in commodity prices did not help. “There is little support, and investors are happy to watch it drop,” said one trader.

Malaysia’s sovereign CDS was around 5bp wider today, with Asian CDS volumes having tripled over the summer with the spike in volatility.

Noble Group’s 2020s dropped 4 points to around 84.8/86.6, after its CEO raised the prospect today of selling assets. It had already declined 2 points on Monday.

Investors were generally bullish on Indian credits, but that could not stop Vedanta and Rolta from dropping 0.75 and 2 points, respectively.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
