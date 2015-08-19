ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: High yield under sell pressure amid stock volatility

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (IFR) - Asia credit remained weak on investors’ concerns over volatile trading in Chinese stocks.

Traders said high-yield credits were still under selling pressure and some Chinese names were taking the hardest hits.

“Basically, the credit market continued its trend from last week. Asian high-yield credits were 0.5-1 point lower today. Market sentiment depends on how stocks will move,” said one trader.

The Shanghai Composite Index slumped as much as 5% earlier on the day before closing up 1.23%. A government campaign to prop up share prices was not convincing enough for investors.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was 2bp wider at 120bp/122bp.

The Australia index was 2bp wider. Bank of China’s CDS was 4bp wider at 119bp/129bp, while Hyundai Motors and Samsung Electronics were 7bp and 11bp wider today, respectively.

