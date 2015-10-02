ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Markets steady ahead of US jobs data

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (IFR) - Asian markets quietly wrapped up a holiday-laden week, with equity indices up slightly but bonds mostly flat as markets await data on US jobs due to be released at 8:30am ET.

Shanghai stocks were up 0.5% while Shenzhen was unusually subdued, up 0.3%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.4%. One outlier was the Hang Seng which grew a robust 2.8%.

Bond traders described the trading session as quiet with few major changes on the day. There was little anticipation that the market would pick up next week with most of China on holiday.

The iTraxx Asia investment grade ex-Japan index was quoted at 160.25/162.25.

However, there were some concerns over regional currencies which were broadly weaker against the US dollar. The Malaysian ringgit fell another 0.89% versus the greenback for a cumulative year-to-date loss of 21.25% against the dollar.

“Most people took today off,” said an investment grade bonds trader based in Singapore. “It’s been a pretty slow week, but the market held up reasonably well today.”

New issues were mostly unchanged on the day, with China Development Bank’s new 2020 US dollar bonds trading just below Treasuries plus 118bp, tighter than its reoffer spread of T+120bp.

The bonds got off to a rocky start as CDB attempted to launch in a terrible market session at a time when spreads on Chinese names were moving 20bp-30bp wider and bookbuilding was sluggish.

CDB’s bonds had widened to T+125bp on the day, before gradually tightening to the current level.

