ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Bonds tighten sharply on improved sentiment

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (IFR) - Asian markets drew support from a constructive overnight session in the US, with indices cautiously higher and credit markets trading sharply tighter in the morning.

The Nikkei moved up 1.0% to be the day’s biggest gainer, while Shanghai and Shenzhen gained 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Hang Seng was the region’s main loser, as it fell 0.5%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.6%.

Credit markets began the morning in bullish fashion, despite China’s being on holiday for the week, though they sold off later in the afternoon. Asian ex-Japan CDS began the day as much as 9bp tighter, but, by the afternoon, was around 4bp tighter at 150.25/152.25.

”There was a strong move earlier in the day, but, by lunch, it had faded to more sensible levels,“ said an investment-grade bonds trader based in Singapore. ”Investment grade ended about 2bp-4bp tighter.

Treasury yields are moving towards more acceptable levels and we’ve seen some better sessions from Asian and US equities, which has helped sentiment.”

Sovereign bonds from countries involved in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, saw their yields tighten on news that an agreement had finally been reached.

New issues were flat to somewhat tighter with Pakistan’s 2025 bonds seeing yields tighten almost 4bp, while China Development Bank’s stayed around 117bp over US Treasuries, still inside the issue price of T+120bp.

The positive session did not carry over to troubled Chinese property developer Glorious Property Holdings, which saw its 2015 bonds fall just over half a point to 69.005. The issuer has bonds of US$300m maturing on October 25.

Despite the somewhat more encouraging session, syndicate bankers said secondary markets needed to perform much better in order to encourage issuers to tap.

”There just isn’t much conviction out there on the part of issuers,“ said a syndication banker based in Hong Kong. ”Asian emerging markets really need to see their equity and credit markets fare better.

As things stands, issuers are nervous, so it could be a while before we see much come through the pipeline.”

