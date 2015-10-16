FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit lifted by Wall Street gains
U.S.
Mexico
Brexit
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit lifted by Wall Street gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets benefited from yesterday’s stronger Wall Street session, setting a positive backdrop for borrowers eyeing next week to market primary deals.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was 2bp tighter by mid-afternoon at 138bp/140bp thanks to an improvement in risk appetite that was supported by US data showing fewer people filing for unemployment benefits and inflation rising.

IG cash was as much as 5bp tighter, with bids largely focused around 5-year Chinese paper, as well as liquid benchmarks like Cnooc and Sinopec.

Chinese tech names were also well-sought after, especially Baidu’s 4.125% 2025s, which tightened 15bp to 202bp/198bp.

Industrial Bank of Korea’s 2.0% 2020s tightened 3bp to 84bp.

Yields on the Republic of the Philippines’ 3.95% 2040s narrowed to 3.57%.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 were 1.6% and 1.4% higher by mid-afternoon, while the Nikkei 225 closed up 1.1%.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

