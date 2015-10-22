ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian cash bonds hold up despite weak sentiment

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (IFR) - Asian credits were firmer today, supported mainly by the mismatch between a lack of fresh supply and strong demand.

“The tone is fairly solid across the board,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“There are no new issues and the pipeline is not huge, particularly in the corporate issue segment, so investors are chasing what is already in the market.”

That demand helped buoy Citic Pacific’s outstanding bonds due 2023s, which jumped around 7bp today. The notes were last heard at 201bp over US Treasuries.

Bharti’s entire curve was also tighter after it announced it had divested 60% of its tower assets in Africa, earning US$1.7bn in the process. Its 4.375% bond due 2025 was indicated at 224bp/218bp, while the 5.125% 2023 was seen at 236bp/228bp.

“There are buyers of cash out there,” said another trader.

The outperformance of cash bonds bucked the otherwise soft tone in Asian credit spreads, which were flat to 1bp wider. The iTraxx Asia IG index was indicated at 139bp/141bp.

Asian equities were down, led by a 0.8% fall in the Nikkei and a 0.6% drop in the Hang Seng.