FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen slightly on profit-taking
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits widen slightly on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly wider today on profit-taking, while investors were also cautious ahead of the FOMC statement.

“ There were some sell-offs driven by investors such as hedge funds, intending to pocket gains to window dress their balance sheets during the month end, ” said a Hong Kong-based bond trader, “After all, the strong rally since the beginning of this month has given them good reason to cash in.”

The iTraxx Asia invest-grade index widened slightly to 129.25p/131.25bp. Beijing Automotive Group EUR500m 5-year senior unsecured bonds spread widened to 215/210bps after being priced yesterday at MS+180bps.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.